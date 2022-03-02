Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stake in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 199,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in EMCORE were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in EMCORE by 74.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EMCORE by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 118,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 134.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 33.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMCORE stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77. EMCORE Co. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

EMKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCORE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.81.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

