Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 377,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 208.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HARP opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.03.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

