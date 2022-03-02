Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 44,726 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in EMCORE were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,479,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in EMCORE by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 291,523 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in EMCORE by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,676,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after buying an additional 116,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EMCORE by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 318,188 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in EMCORE by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. EMCORE Co. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.40.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

EMKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.81.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

