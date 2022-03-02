Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 58.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 247,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 91,325 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 18.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 174,477 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 26.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 57,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

NYSE:CVI opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.28). CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

