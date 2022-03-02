Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $3.56 Million Position in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 137,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 2,975.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 40,136 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,057,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,475,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,225,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Randall Ph.D. Mrsny purchased 3,500 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMTI opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.15). Research analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

