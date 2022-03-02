U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Silica’s adjusted loss per share for the fourth quarter was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales beat the same. The company is likely to gain from expansions in the Permian Basin. The Sandbox and EP Minerals buyouts are also expected to make significant contributions. The company’s focus on increasing footprint and product offerings in specialty end markets is also expected to boost margins. It will also benefit from positive cash flow. However, it is witnessing headwinds from supply chain challenges, particularly on the West Coast. U.S. Silica is also facing cost-related challenges, stemming from a lag in implementation in new pricing. High costs and supply-chain issues are expected to dent results first quarter. Volumes are also expected to be under pressure in the Industrial & Specialty Products unit.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLCA. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE SLCA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.07. 22,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,333. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.86 and a beta of 3.08. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 26,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $337,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,533 shares of company stock worth $647,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

