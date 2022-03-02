UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 127.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291,607 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $157,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Carvana by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,510,000 after buying an additional 365,024 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 61,177.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 311,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,139,000 after purchasing an additional 311,395 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 9,975.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 300,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,479,000 after purchasing an additional 297,077 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $85,781,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,883,000 after purchasing an additional 171,811 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $378.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.62.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 181 shares of company stock worth $45,514. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA stock opened at $145.06 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $107.50 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.54.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

