UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,513,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $193,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 350.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,277,000 after buying an additional 10,755,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ventas by 35.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,952,000 after buying an additional 2,513,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,872,000 after buying an additional 625,734 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ventas by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,642,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,549,000 after buying an additional 204,482 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of VTR stock opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.83, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Ventas Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.