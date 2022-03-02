UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 12,402 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,068,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,402 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $201,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $10,283,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 689,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,093,000 after buying an additional 576,799 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE stock opened at $95.54 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.62.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 7,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $725,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,911. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

