UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 219,429 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 709,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219,429 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $208,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 2,234 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.74, for a total transaction of $765,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,143 shares of company stock worth $6,559,554. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $262.12 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.05 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

