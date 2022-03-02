UBS Group AG Has $17.51 Million Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,079,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 472,843 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $17,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.63%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

