UBS Group AG Has $17.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $17,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWX. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,060,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,540,000 after buying an additional 511,619 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,550,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,719,000 after purchasing an additional 156,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 322.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 81,597 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,228,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 707.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 37,533 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWX opened at $67.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.48. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $59.80 and a one year high of $71.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

