UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $19,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LGIH. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 59.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 18.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at $223,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LGIH. StockNews.com cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.60.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LGIH stock opened at $128.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.83 and a 52 week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

