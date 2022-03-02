UBS Group AG Sells 7,906 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,906 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $17,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,651,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $167.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.37. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $152.40 and a 52 week high of $261.71.

