UBS Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €34.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been given a €34.00 ($38.20) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.02% from the company’s current price.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.96) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.10 ($31.57) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €33.13 ($37.23).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €25.95 ($29.16) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($37.04). The company has a 50-day moving average of €28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.23.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

