UGI (NYSE:UGI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.21

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.21 and last traded at $36.42, with a volume of 2636123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.44.

Several research firms have commented on UGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $2,411,078.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,163 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,644. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UGI by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,901,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,915,000 after purchasing an additional 844,167 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,239,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $29,788,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,569,000 after purchasing an additional 539,149 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

