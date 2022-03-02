UMA Financial Services Inc. Acquires 174 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWC traded up $3.68 on Wednesday, reaching $129.01. 2,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,792. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.52 and its 200-day moving average is $140.28. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $118.16 and a 1-year high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.