UMA Financial Services Inc. Has $3.10 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 61.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 131.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $3.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.57. The stock had a trading volume of 24,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,395. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $131.85 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.64.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.