UMA Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Co-Diagnostics worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 27.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CODX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,768. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of -2.59. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $14.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, November 12th. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

