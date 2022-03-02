UMA Financial Services Inc. Purchases 776 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.9% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,586,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.73. 687,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,712,544. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

