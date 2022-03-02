Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Uniper SE (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €36.47 ($40.97).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UN01. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.50 ($39.89) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Uniper stock traded down €2.58 ($2.90) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €25.92 ($29.12). The stock had a trading volume of 883,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €37.85. Uniper has a twelve month low of €28.78 ($32.34) and a twelve month high of €42.45 ($47.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

