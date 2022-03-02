United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 99,614.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in United Fire Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UFCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

UFCS opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.67 million, a P/E ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average is $23.86. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.28. United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

