United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 902,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 6,700,485 shares.The stock last traded at $73.56 and had previously closed at $71.82.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

