United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,093.50 ($14.67). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,084 ($14.54), with a volume of 1,672,937 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UU. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.22) to GBX 1,100 ($14.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm has a market cap of £7.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,066.09.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Liam Butterworth bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,036 ($13.90) per share, for a total transaction of £31,080 ($41,701.33).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

