Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells $1,133,853.25 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Whitten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $225,035.20.

On Monday, January 3rd, Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $225,131.00.

U traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.90. The company had a trading volume of 46,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,351. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.40 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.72.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 276.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on U shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.45.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

