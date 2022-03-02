Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to “Neutral”

Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services stock opened at $144.88 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.44%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Universal Health Services by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Universal Health Services by 619.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after purchasing an additional 770,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Universal Health Services by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.