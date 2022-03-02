Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.26

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRTC – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.20. Unrivaled Brands shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 202,728 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

About Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:TRTC)

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

