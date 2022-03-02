USDJ (USDJ) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 2nd. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.81 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00042276 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.55 or 0.06689017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,301.34 or 1.00093667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00043247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00047506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.