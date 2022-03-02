Utah Retirement Systems Buys New Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 85.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 583,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,317,000 after buying an additional 268,167 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,236,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 518.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,509,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $79.85 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.89.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.65.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

