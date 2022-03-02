Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $126.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $129.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.22.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RGLD shares. Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $139.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.02.

Royal Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.