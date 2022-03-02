Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.24 Million Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Polaris were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 2,075.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 17.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,615,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Polaris by 64.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after buying an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PII shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.93.

Shares of PII stock opened at $116.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.14 and a 200-day moving average of $118.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.71.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.