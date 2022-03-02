Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,000 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in First American Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,873,000 after acquiring an additional 107,726 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in First American Financial by 11.8% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,060,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,102,000 after acquiring an additional 111,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,032,000 after acquiring an additional 30,659 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in First American Financial by 31.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,128,000 after acquiring an additional 184,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in First American Financial by 10.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 694,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,848,000 after acquiring an additional 68,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average of $72.85. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.23.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.50. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

