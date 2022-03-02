Utah Retirement Systems Sells 800 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 7.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,136 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INGR stock opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.84. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $101.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 152.94%.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

