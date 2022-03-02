Utah Retirement Systems Sells 800 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 111.9% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RGA opened at $103.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.19. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.69.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

