UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of UWMC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. 107,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,010. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

In related news, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $28,786.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $33,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in UWM during the third quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 60.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

