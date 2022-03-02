Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in International Paper by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in International Paper by 0.5% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of International Paper by 9.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 2.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 5.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

