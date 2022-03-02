Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,140 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,392 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,011 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,956,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,241,000 after acquiring an additional 704,373 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.94.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.53%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

