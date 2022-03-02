Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

FLGT stock opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.26. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $122.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The business had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $51,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

