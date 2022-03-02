Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,255 shares of company stock valued at $325,649. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLF. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

