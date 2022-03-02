Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 72.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,536,000 after purchasing an additional 254,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,206,000 after purchasing an additional 214,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 635,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.85.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.42.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

