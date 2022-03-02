Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.44. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,096,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after purchasing an additional 38,948 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 820,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 194,483 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $907,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

