VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOO. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 169,172 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 64,809 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,358.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46,571 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 70,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 32,825 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,615,000 after acquiring an additional 31,465 shares during the period.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $95.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.46. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $98.48.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

