Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6,413.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,595,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,536 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,958,000 after acquiring an additional 997,541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,053,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 591,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,341,000 after buying an additional 25,722 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 33,918.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 348,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,989,000 after buying an additional 346,984 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.74. 1,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,339. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.80. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $111.50 and a 1-year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

