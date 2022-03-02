Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.34. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.