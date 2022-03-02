Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Boosted by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 3.5% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $32,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Wealthcare LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $7.36 on Wednesday, hitting $403.50. 2,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,737. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $335.60 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $423.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.17.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

