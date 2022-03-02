Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period.

VTWG opened at $181.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.93. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $240.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

