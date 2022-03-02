Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by SAM Advisors LLC

SAM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 17.6% of SAM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SAM Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $38,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,029.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,329,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,134 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,021,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,326,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,598,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,391 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,660,000 after purchasing an additional 904,543 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.47. 268,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,331,959. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.