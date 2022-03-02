VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) will post sales of $140,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $210,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $720,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $760,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.30 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $19.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,434,000 after buying an additional 138,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 176,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

VBIV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.47. 991,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,647. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.31.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

