VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) will post sales of $140,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $210,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $720,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $760,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.30 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $19.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.
VBIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
VBIV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.47. 991,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,647. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.31.
VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.
