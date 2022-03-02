Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.020-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.910-$0.920 EPS.

NYSE VEEV traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.17. 26,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,294. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 86.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $199.41 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upgraded Veeva Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $315.22.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

