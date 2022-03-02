VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Stock Price Up 14%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 323,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 198,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of C$44.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26.
About VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT)
